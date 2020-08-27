The Kardashians Struggle to Adjust to Quarantine as Kris Jenner Cries in KUWTK Preview

Kim chimes in, asking how grandma M.J. is doing.

“She’s good, but you guys should FaceTime with her because she gets kind of lonely,” Kris responds. “I know you all do, but just don’t forget.”

It’s then that she breaks down while recalling the last time she saw M.J. a few weeks ago.

“I took her for a little ride before they really shut everything down,” Kris tells the group before tearing up. “We’d just drive around to some familiar spots.”

Still overcome with emotion, she continues, “It was good. I just miss her. I feel so bad because she’s lonely and she’s been in that apartment for, I don’t know, two months because of her fracture.”