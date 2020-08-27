The Growing Power of Hurricanes

Hurricane Laura shares something in common with both Hurricane Florence, a 2018 storm that killed 52 Americans, and Hurricane Katrina, which struck Louisiana 15 years ago this week. All three changed from more typical hurricanes into severe ones in just a day or two.

That kind of rapid intensification — to use the scientific term for it — used to be rare. In recent years, it has become more common.

And that change is a useful summary of the how climate change is, and is not, affecting hurricanes.

The warming of the planet doesn’t seem to have increased the frequency of hurricanes. But it has increased their severity, scientists say. Storms draw their energy from the ocean, and warmer water provides more energy. Warmer air, in turn, can carry more water, increasing rainfall and flooding.