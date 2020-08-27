TD, CIBC beat expectations with surge in capital markets earnings

Article content continued

CIBC, the country’s fifth-largest lender, set aside $525 million in the quarter, less than the record C$1.41 billion in provisions in the second quarter though still up 80 per cent from a year earlier.

“We feel at this point we are appropriately and adequately provisioned for the outlook that we currently expect and so, subject to any changes to the environment, we feel a lot of the credit provisioning is behind us,” CIBC CFO Hratch Panossian said in an interview.

More from Toronto-Dominion’s results:

The company’s Canadian personal and commercial banking business, which typically accounts for almost half the bank’s overall earnings, earned $721 million, about half the total a year earlier. The U.S. retail business saw a 48 per cent earnings drop to $673 million. Higher provisions from a year earlier and tighter net interest margins hurt results for both divisions.

Toronto-Dominion has been facing shrinking net interest margins — the difference between what a bank charges for loans and pays for deposits — as central banks cut rates to shore up economies amid the pandemic. Overall margins were 1.73 per cent in the quarter, compared with 1.91 per cent in the prior three months and 1.93 per cent a year earlier, and marking the lowest in at least 18 years.

Net income fell 31 per cent to $2.25 billion, or $1.21 a share, with adjusted per-share earnings of $1.25 beating the $1.23 average estimate of 11 analysts in a Bloomberg survey.