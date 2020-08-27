TD Bank profit beats expectations as capital markets offset retail

Article content

TORONTO — Toronto-Dominion Bank beat analyst expectations for third-quarter profit on Thursday as earnings from its wholesale business, which includes capital markets, jumped 81 per cent from a year ago, offsetting declines in its Canadian and U.S. retail units.

Adjusted net income at Canada’s second-largest lender fell to $2.3 billion (US$1.75 billion), or $1.25 a share, in the three months through July, from $3.3 billion, or $1.79 per share, a year earlier.

More On This Topic

Analysts had expected $1.18 a share on average, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Provisions for credit losses (PCL) rose to $2.2 billion from $655 million a year earlier, although they were down from $3.2 billion in the previous quarter. Estimates had called for PCL of $2 billion.

© Thomson 2020