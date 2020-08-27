Sushant Singh Rajput used to take drugs – Rhea Chakraborty



Rhea Chakraborty today revealed a lot of details about her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput in an interview with a news channel. The actress revealed that the drug angle that has been talked about in the media is totally baseless. She said that she has never taken any drugs ever. However, she revealed that Sushant used to. She said, “It really sad to discuss vices of someone who is gone, but Sushant used to take drugs.”





Talking about what he mixed in his drink on the day of his suicide she said, “I don’t know, I never put anything. He would have added it himself.”