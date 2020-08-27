Sushant Singh Rajput had severe anxiety – Rhea Chakraborty



New angles seem to only be adding in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Rhea Chakraborty today spoke to a news channel about the problems the late actor was going through. Rhea spoke about Sushant and how he was going through severe anxiety and had several panic attacks when they were together. The actress when questioned about the state of Sushant Singh Rajput’s mental health said, “He had severe anxiety, panic attacks, depression. He insisted in meeting a psychiatrist. He was even admitted to the Hinduja Hospital for treatment, he was taking prescribed medications.”





The actress also said that his mother passed away due to depression and that had affected Sushant’s mental health too.

