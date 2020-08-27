Sushant Singh Rajput case: KK Singh calls Rhea Chakraborty his son’s murderer

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case was recently taken over by the CBI. And ever since, the pace of the investigation has accelerated. There are several angles that are slowly untangling with the probe. Recently, the drug angle came into light when WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty were made public on a news channel. She’s seen talking about drugs with Jaya Saha from Kwan Talent Management company.

Now Sushant’s father, K K Singh has released a video through a news agency where he is seen accusing Rhea Chakraborty of murdering his son. He alleges that Rhea had been poisoning Sushant. He says, “Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to my son, Sushant from a long time, she is his murderer. The investigating agency must arrest her and her associates.”