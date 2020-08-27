Stars pour in birthday wishes for Neha Dhupia



Neha Dhupia has created a special place for herself in the industry over the years. The actress has had her share of ups and downs but has stood tall through it all. Neha is not just a good actress, but is also a hands on mother and a loving wife. She is adored by her fans for how she balances her professional and personal lives. So today on her birthday, it was obvious that her close friends from Bollywood would shower love on her as she has always gone out of her way to be there for people.



Some celebs who took to social media to wish the actress included her husband Angad Bedi, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Mira Rajput, Manish Malhotra and Dia Mirza. Check out their wishes below…