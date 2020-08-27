Alex Sherman / CNBC:
Sources: Walmart sought majority stake in TikTok, but US demanded a tech firm as lead investor; Walmart originally was in consortium with SoftBank and Alphabet — – Walmart wanted to be the majority owner of TikTok, but the U.S. government demanded a technology company that could secure …
Sources: Walmart sought majority stake in TikTok, but US demanded a tech firm as lead investor; Walmart originally was in consortium with SoftBank and Alphabet (Alex Sherman/CNBC)
Alex Sherman / CNBC: