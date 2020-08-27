Home Technology Sources: Walmart sought majority stake in TikTok, but US demanded a tech...

Sources: Walmart sought majority stake in TikTok, but US demanded a tech firm as lead investor; Walmart originally was in consortium with SoftBank and Alphabet (Alex Sherman/CNBC)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Alex Sherman / CNBC:

Sources: Walmart sought majority stake in TikTok, but US demanded a tech firm as lead investor; Walmart originally was in consortium with SoftBank and Alphabet  —  – Walmart wanted to be the majority owner of TikTok, but the U.S. government demanded a technology company that could secure …

RELATED ARTICLES

©