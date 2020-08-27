Sources say problems at Intel are likely to delay the DoE's exascale supercomputer project, which was scheduled to be installed near Chicago in 2021 (Don Clark/New York Times)

Don Clark / New York Times:
Sources say problems at Intel are likely to delay the DoE’s exascale supercomputer project, which was scheduled to be installed near Chicago in 2021 — The chip maker was selected for an Energy Department project meant to show American tech independence. But problems at Intel have thrown a wrench into the effort.
Don Clark / New York Times: