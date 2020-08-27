Soha Ali Khan shares how you can keep from putting on weight during Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi is a special festival season as it brings a feeling of joy along with it. This time we won’t be able to celebrate in the company of our friends and family because of the pandemic. It’s more important to exercise restraint and not step out unnecessarily.

One thing that people don’t realise during the festival is the number of sweets they’re munching on. Sweets are an essential part of every Indian festival and Ganesh Chaturthi is no exception. So, during an interview with a news portal, Soha Ali Khan came up with some interesting ideas to have a healthier Ganesh Chaturthi. She said, “As everyone knows, sugar is the refined product of sugarcane whereas jaggery is a more natural and less processed sweetener. As a child, my mom was particular to instill a sense of consciousness in my brother and me, and seeing her I have imbibed some of the same qualities. I am very conscious of what my family and I eat, and its health quotient. Hence, during festivals, one thing that I do is replace sugar with jaggery for all sweets that are prepared at home, and even as the sweetener we use for drinks consumed at home. The best way to avoid that is by making sure your spread includes healthy foods like almonds, which are a great snack to munch on any time of the day and they have health benefits across weight and diabetes management, heart and skin health. And with all the festivities abuzz, it’s important to also keep energy levels up” We completely agree with you here, Soha.