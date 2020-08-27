Sofia Vergara Surprised by ‘Modern Family’ Onscreen Husband Ed O’Neil

NBC

In the Wednesday, August 26 episode of the long-running NBC show, only 5 of the 11 contestants who performed in the previous episode will move on to the next round.

W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew, Malik DOPE and Nolan Neal were announced that they were up for the Dunkin’ Save. Later, Alan Silva and Dance Town Family were called to hear their results. Host Terry Crews named Alan as the first act in the episode to move on the semi-finals.

It was later Annie Jones, Sheldon Riley and Cristina Rae who were called. The three singers offered a magnificent performance, but only one of them was named as the next semifinalist. Eventually, it was Cristina who headed to the semi-finals. Judge Heidi Klum, who hit Golden Buzzer for Cristina, said, “There wasn’t a doubt in my mind that you would continue on.”

In the episode, Sofia Vergara got a pleasant surprise from her former “Modern Family” co-star during a quick break from the eliminations. Her onscreen husband from the hit series, Ed O’Neill, appeared on video chat. “I miss you so much!” Sofia exclaimed. She also told Ed, who is currently in Hawaii, where he lives, to “come back!”





It’s now time to reveal the results of the Dunkin’ Save. W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew was revealed as the winner with Terry claiming that this was one of the closest Dunkin’ Save votes yet. The judges then had to vote to determine whether it was Malik DOPE or Nolan Neal who moved on.

Heidi picked Malik. Meanwhile, Sofia chose Nolan. The decision now was on Howie’s hand as he made the final call. Howie went with Malik DOPE!