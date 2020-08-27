Shweta Singh Kirti slams news channel for interviewing Rhea Chakraborty



The hashtag #JusticeForSSR is something that became a fight for the truth to prevail. Soon it trended on social media with millions of people coming together. The Supreme court then handed over the case to the CBI. Ever since a lot of things have started coming to the fore. A drug angle was also brought to light recently when WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty surfaced on news channels. In the chats, she is asking about the price of the drug and whether they have enough of it. Sushant’s family has been blaming Rhea and a few of her allies for their son’s demise. So when Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti got to know that a news channel had interviewed Rhea and would be airing it soon, she lost her calm.

She took to Twitter to say, “Aaj Tak is interviewing Rhea Chakraborty for 2 hours and planning to air that interview on a national platform. If that happens it will be an utter disgrace and slap on the face of 130 Crore Indians fighting for justice of my Brother. #ArrestRheaChakroborty.” She added, “Government of India needs to see to it that a prime accused should not be moving around giving interviews and doing publicity stunts!!! #ArrestRheaChakroborty.”





Her last tweet read, "And the interviewer is none other than Rajdeep Sardesai who was calling my brother as a mediocre actor!! The Prime Accused should be taken under custodial interrogation immediately!! It's my request to my extended family to block this interview. #ArrestRheaChakroborty."

