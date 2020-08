As soon as the picture was posted, several stars took to the comments section to congratulate the couple. Preity Zinta, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kiara Advani, Vaani Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Dia Mirza, Saniya Malhotra, Jassie Gill, Neil Nitin Mukesh and many others sent in their wishes. We congratulate the couple too.