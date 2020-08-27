Several MLB games postponed to protest Jacob Blake shooting

Multiple MLB games have been postponed in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake, making it the second straight day that baseball teams have refused to take the field in response to police brutality and systemic racism.

The game between the Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics has officially been postponed, and the Phillies game against the Washington Nationals will not be played as well. According to Phillies insider Jim Salisbury, “the Phillies’ decision not to play tonight was made by players and not in concert with the Nationals players.” It’s not clear if that would be considered a forfeit by the league or if the game would simply be postponed.