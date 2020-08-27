Senior dog stuck in Woburn pool is saved by quick-thinking Amazon driver

Amazon delivery driver John Cassabria and Luka. —Courtesy of Amazon

An Amazon delivery driver was in Woburn earlier this month making deliveries when he heard a noise coming from a nearby residence that made him pause.

And it was his willingness to investigate, and quick thinking, that would soon save the life of a beloved 14-year-old dog.

John Cassabria, who had recently moved to Lawrence from Connecticut to work at the company’s new Wilmington station, decided to try to find the source of what company officials called an “alarming noise” in an email.

Following the noise to the fence of a home, he saw a dog’s nose just barely above the surface of the water of an in-ground swimming pool, according to an email from the company. Cassabria made the quick decision to jump into the pool. There, he noticed that the dog, a husky he later found out was named Luka, was older. Luka was unable to get out of the pool on his own; he was also tiring from treading water.

In neck-deep water, Cassabria was able to get Luka out of the water. He then sat with the dog for about an hour-and-a-half until Woburn Animal Control could arrive. The animal control officer knew the owners, and it turns out they were out of town at the of the incident.

“Animals are my life and I can’t imagine what I’d do if my dog was in Luka’s situation,” Cassabria said in a statement.

Luka’s owners, Julie and Gary Caldwell, sent a letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to make him aware of what Cassabria did.

“I can’t thank him enough,” the letter said. “Words cannot express how grateful we are to him. In fact I have tears in my eyes as I write this email. Luka is doing fine thanks to your wonderful and courageous employee.”