‘Selling Sunset’ Star Heather Rae Young Counters Chrissy Teigen’s Claims of Fake Realtor Career

Instagram/WENN

The reality TV star claps back at the cookbook author, who insinuates that she and her co-stars fake their real estate careers for their Netflix show, by detailing her sales record.

–

Heather Rae Young is not letting anyone questioning the legitimacy of her career as realtor. Days after Chrissy Teigen insinuated that she and her co-stars fake their careers, the “Selling Sunset” star offered a countering argument as she shared her sales record during a TV interview.

The 32-year-old was asked to respond to the former model’s Twitter comments when making an appearance on KTLA. “My response to that is that I have had my real estate license since 2014. I’ve been with the Oppenheim Group since 2015,” she clapped back, “I sold my first house within three months of having my license.”

“It was a $7.2 million house. A week later, I sold a $1.5 million condo and you can look up the proof,” she continued, before throwing in an invitation, “You can come to our office and visit us. We’ve all been in the office for years and have known each other for almost six years. Maybe because she doesn’t know us doesn’t mean we’re not real real estate agents.”





The TV interview was Heather’s second response to Chrissy’s suspicion. A few days earlier, the TV personality replied to the wife of singer John Legend‘s tweets by writing back, “Hey @chrissyteigen glad you watched the show!! Come by the Oppenheim group office sometime to say hello we can show you some of our new listings!!”

Heather Rae Young responded to Chrissy Teigen doubting her real estate career.

Heather’s clarification came after Chrissy expressed her doubt over the Netflix hit reality series. “I just watched all of Selling Sunset after watching everyone talk about it for so long! I don’t even think anyone on it is as mean or insane as you guys said? Maybe I’m just so used to it because I live here? This is pretty normal lol some are actually really nice,” she first tweeted.

“Maybe I also know everyone on tv plays up a character. They’re all doing that. You guys are … super mad at people who are in on the joke,” the 34-year-old wrote in the follow-up tweets. “I will say, I look at LA real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people lol either have our agents, who I have obsessively asked.”

Heather was not the only one setting the record straight. A number of her fellow cast members had fired back at Chrissy, including Oppenheim Group founder Jason Oppenheim, who tweeted, “Chrissy, thanks for watching our show! Regarding your agent’s knowledge of members of my team, I respectfully don’t know him either although that doesn’t mean he isn’t successful and didn’t just sell you a stunning home in Weho (seriously, I love your new house).”

“Selling Sunset” follows the elite real agents at The Oppenheim Group as they sell the luxe life to affluent buyers in Los Angeles. Joining Heather in the cast ensemble are Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Davina Portraz, Amanza Smith and Maya Vander. Its third season debuted on Netflix on August 7.