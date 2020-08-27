Romeo Miller Doubles Down on Support for Dad Master P Amid Family Drama

Instagram

Prior to this, the ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ star shares that he’s optimistic that the things between his rapper dad and incarcerated uncle C-Murder will work out eventually.

Romeo Miller (Lil’ Romeo) continues to show that he has Master P‘s back amid drama between his dad and uncle C-Murder which has been exposed to the public eye. In a new interview, Romeo shares that it won’t be fair to put all the blame on Master P.

“The unfortunate thing that’s happening with my family is that everybody is blaming a man for their lack of success or happiness. This isn’t God we’re talking about,” Romeo said during his appearance on FOX SOUL’s “The Mix” on Wednesday, August 26. “What if my pops was sitting in jail like my Uncle C? Then who would these stories be about?”

“I’mma keep it real with y’all and be very transparent — my father’s been trying to save a few of his own kids lives,” he raved about his dad Master P. “That’s an everyday job, 365. Every kid didn’t get to deal with being the son or daughter of Master P like I did. Every human, every family is going through something.”





Prior to this, Romeo took to his Instagram account to weigh in on Master P’s feud with C-Murder’s girlfriend Monica as he felt disrespected by his brother as the latter allegedly relies on his friends and girlfriend more than on his family to get him out of prison. “I’ve seen in this industry if they can’t control you, they’ll try to kill you or your character. That’s why it’s so important to speak your truth, peace of mind of everything,” he said.

“This situation has torn a family apart and it’s because the world won’t let brothers be brothers,” the “Growing Up Hip Hop” star continued. “No family is perfect but nobody on this planet love my family more than my family! Nobody on this planet (other than his kids) love my uncle more than my dad and thats facts.”

He later shared that he’s optimistic that things would work out eventually. “I know through this long a** storm/circus, everything will work out though. No matter how or who does it, my uncle deserves to be home with his daughters. They deserve their dad. Innocent men shouldn’t be behind bars. I have big hope that my family will be whole one day again. Can’t question god’s timing and lesson though. We will get through this. Miller strong,” he concluded.