Amid athlete protests around the United States following the shooting of Jacob Blake, handfuls of MLB games were postponed, per player wishes, on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to comments made by New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen, commissioner Rob Manfred allegedly wanted members of the Mets to take part in a faux-protest before Thursday’s contest versus the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan shared a video and transcript: