Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will not get married in these circumstances

The pandemic has put all our lives on pause mode currently. Major events and functions are being postponed because of it. B-town couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were all set to tie the knot this year. However, they have now decided to not et married in these uncertain times.

Speaking to a portal, Richa Chadha said, “Yes, it is unlikely that we will get married this year, because the pandemic is far from over. We would not like to endanger anyone due to our celebration. It is only wise to wait for the vaccine.” She further added that there’s nothing one culd do to control the situation and hence pushing their D-day further was the best decision. Said she, “In the second week of March itself, we’d decided that we won’t get married in these conditions. People travelling would face a health risk and safety is most important right now.”

Ali Fazal too agreed with his bae’s views and said the wedding had been delayed until further notice. The actor said, “I think we will celebrate with the world when everything is open again. We have something to celebrate… some good news hopefully, that everyone will get and we’ll make sure to bring that along with our wedding. Until then, we’re following all the rules of the lockdown and awaiting the next steps.”

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal met on the sets of Fukrey and were all set to get married in April this year.