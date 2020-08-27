Rhea Chakraborty shares a video of her father being mobbed on social media

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise is a mystery that has boggled the minds of the people across the country. With several unanswered questions popping up, the Supreme Court transferred the investigation to the CBI with the hope that we’ll finally get to the truth.

Ever since Sushant’s death, his former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been at the receiving end of accusations on social media. This increased further when Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against the actress accusing her of abetment of suicide and money laundering. Today, Rhea took to social media and shared a video in which a sea of reporters and videographers are seen mobbing her father as he makes his way home. The actress also demanded protection from the Mumbai Police in the caption. Take a look at the video below.











Soon after, Rhea posted another video in which her building watchman talks about how the media has been extremely insensitive to others living in her building. Have a look at the video below.











Prior to the CBI taking over the case, Rhea had given her statements to the Mumbai Police and Enforcement Directorate.