Rhea Chakraborty says Rs 15 crores from Sushant Singh Rajput’s account not in her bank

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise is something that the entire nation is obsessing over right now. Several unanswered questions have been surrounding the case since day one and when Sushant’s father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, the curiosity of people grew even further.

Earlier today, Rhea was interviewed by a leading news portal. During the interview, Rhea responded to the money laundering charge by Sushant’s father KK Singh. Rhea said she has no idea where Rs 15 crores from the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s account have gone along with clarifying it was not in her bank account. The actress also asked how the late actor’s father knew about the missing amount. Rhea further shared that multiple agencies are already grilling her about the amount along with checking up on her bank accounts.

Rhea added that in fact she was the one who transferred Rs. 35,000 to the Sushant’s account when she found out that he paid for her hair and make up.