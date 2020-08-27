‘Resident Evil’ TV Series Ordered at Netflix From ‘Supernatural’ EP

Netflix is officially game to resurrect Resident Evil, ordering an eight-episode live-action series adaptation of the iconic action-horror property.

From Supernatural EP Andrew Dabb, the small-screen Resident Evil — which was put into development last year — will build on the popular video game and tell ” a new story across two timelines,” per Netflix.

Resident Evil was previously adapted into a series of six movies starring Milla Jovovich.

Read on for the full description of the series.

In the first timeline, fourteen-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker are moved to New Raccoon City. A manufactured, corporate town, forced on them right as adolescence is in full swing. But the more time they spend there, the more they come to realize that the town is more than it seems and their father may be concealing dark secrets. Secrets that could destroy the world. Cut to the second timeline, well over a decade into the future: there are less than fifteen million people left on Earth. And more than six billion monsters — people and animals infected with the T-virus. Jade, now thirty, struggles to survive in this New World, while the secrets from her past – about her sister, her father and herself – continue to haunt her.

“Resident Evil is my favorite game of all time,” Dabb enthused in a statement. “I’m incredibly excited to tell a new chapter in this amazing story and bring the first ever Resident Evil series to Netflix members around the world. For every type of Resident Evil fan, including those joining us for the first time, the series will be complete with a lot of old friends, and some things (bloodthirsty, insane things) people have never seen before.”

Bronwen Hughes (The Walking Dead) will direct the first two episodes and serve as an EP alongside Dabb.