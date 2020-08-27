redmi note 9: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 with 13MP in-display camera to go on sale today via Amazon – Mobiles News

Xiaomi has announced another flash sale of its Redmi Note 9 smartphone. The handset will be available on e-commerce site
Amazon at 12pm today. Powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor, Redmi Note 9 runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10 operating system. The smartphone can also be purchased from the company’s official website.

Base variant of Redmi Note 9 packs 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It can be purchased at Rs 11,999. Another model come with 4GB RAM, 128GB storage and will be available at Rs 13,499. The top-end variant comes with 6GB RAM and is priced at Rs 14,999.

Redmi Note 9: Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 has three colour variants- Pebble Grey, Aqua Green and Arctic White. The smartphone offers a 6.53-inch full HD+ Dot notch display with 2340×1080 pixel resolution. Its display comes with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for protection. The handset is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

Redmi Note 9 offers an internal storage capacity of up to 128GB which can be expanded further using a microSD card. The device runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10 operating system. For imaging duties, it has a quad camera setup on the back. The rear camera system comprises of a 48MP wide-angle lens, an 8MP Ultra-wide angle lens with 118 degree field-of-view, 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

For selfies, the handset comes equipped with a 13MP in-display camera at the front. The device is backed by a 5,020mAh battery with 22.5watt fast charger.

