Ram Charan to Resume Shoot for SS Rajamouli’s RRR in October

According to our sources, Ram Charan has many projects in the pipeline. A few days back, it was reported that Ram Charan will have an extended cameo in Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. The length of his role could be about half an hour and he plays a pivotal role in the film. But before he collaborates with Chiranjeevi, he will finish shooting for RRR. The makers plans to resume the shoot of RRR from October. Since the film is heavy on VFX, just like SS Rajamouli’s other magnum opuses, they will need time for post production. A teaser look of Ram Charan from the film was released on his birthday where we saw a shot of his toned back.

RRR also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. The film was to be released in January 2021 earlier. There are no reports as yet whether the makers will postpone the release due to the pandemic. SS Rajamouli has already announced his next project post RRR, with south superstar Mahesh Babu. The two will work together for the first time.