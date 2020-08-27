R. Kelly Beaten Up in Chicago Jail

CBS

The ‘I Believe I Can Fly’ hitmaker has reportedly been beaten up by fellow prisoners behind bars in his cell inside Chicago prison following a series of jail lockdowns.

R. Kelly has reportedly been beaten up at a federal Chicago, Illinois prison.

Authorities and the singer’s lawyer have refused to comment on the drama, but a TMZ source claims the “I Believe I Can Fly” hitmaker, who is behind bars awaiting trial on a series of child sex abuse charges, was attacked in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

An inmate allegedly took his frustrations out on Kelly after a series of recent jail lockdowns caused by protests related to Kelly outside the jail.

Kelly was examined by a doctor, who determined he was not seriously injured.