Kyle Wiggers / VentureBeat:
ProteanTecs, which provides an AI-based service to monitor chip reliability, raises $45M led by Koch Disruptive, bringing the total amount raised to $100M — ProteanTecs, which provides an AI platform to monitor chip reliability, today closed a $45 million funding round.
ProteanTecs, which provides an AI-based service to monitor chip reliability, raises $45M led by Koch Disruptive, bringing the total amount raised to $100M (Kyle Wiggers/VentureBeat)
Kyle Wiggers / VentureBeat: