Powell says Fed shift allows for higher inflation, employment

Article content continued

Regarding price pressures, the document says the committee will target “inflation that averages 2 per cent over time” and will aim to bring inflation above the 2 per cent target following periods when inflation runs below that level.

Calling the revised strategy a “a robust updating,” Powell spelled out that meant that after periods when inflation has been running below 2 per cent, monetary policy will likely aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2 per cent for some time.

Long-Awaited Review

The shift he announced represents the product of an unprecedented review of the Fed’s strategies, tools and approach to communications that began in early 2019.

Since the central bank officially set its inflation target at 2 per cent in 2012, the Fed’s preferred measure of price increases has consistently fallen short of that objective, averaging just 1.4 per cent.

Low inflation contributes to low interest rates, reducing the Fed’s ability to fight off economic downturns and potentially making them deeper and longer. Powell noted a risk, saying that “if excessive inflationary pressures were to build or inflation expectations were to ratchet above levels consistent with our goal,” the central bank wouldn’t hesitate to act.

Fed officials also altered the strategy document to include a section acknowledging that financial stability can also affect their ability to reach their longer-run goals.

“Sustainably achieving maximum employment and price stability depends on a stable financial system,” it said. “Therefore, the committee’s policy decisions reflect its longer-run goals, its medium-term outlook, and its assessments of the balance of risks, including risks to the financial system that could impede the attainment of the committee’s goals.”

Bloomberg.com