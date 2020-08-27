Phillies vote against playing Thursday; Athletics-Rangers postponed

Phillies players have voted against playing their scheduled game versus the Nationals Thursday night, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports (via Twitter). ESPN’s Jeff Passan tweets that the Rangers/Athletics game will also be postponed Thursday.

Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle tweeted shortly prior that the A’s were giving strong consideration to opting not to play. Passan tweeted earlier that Red Sox players were also considering a decision not to play against the Blue Jays.

Thursday’s decisions follow several clubs who declined to play Wednesday in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisc. In total, three MLB games — Brewers-Reds, Mariners-Padres and Dodgers-Giants were postponed Wednesday. All three are expected to be made up in doubleheaders Thursday.

Wednesday night, Major League Baseball issued the following statement in response to teams’ decisions to protest:

“Given the pain in the communities of Wisconsin and beyond following the shooting of Jacob Blake, we respect the decisions of a number of players not to play tonight. MLB remains united for change in our society & we will be allies in the fight to end racism and injustice.”

Similar protests were made in the NBA, where the scheduled postseason games Wednesday and Thursday were all postponed. The current expectation is for the NBA to resume play Saturday (link via HoopsRumors).