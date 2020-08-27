Parramatta Eels vs South Sydney Rabbitohs start time, results, news for 2020 round 16

The South Sydney Rabbitohs will be out to prove the NRL world they’re the real deal when they take on the Eels on Thursday night.

The Eels, who currently sit third on the NRL ladder, are poised to make a deep run in the finals later this year.

But before they can focus on finals footy, they will have a red-hot South Sydney outfit in front of them who are coming off the back of a 56-16 thumping over Manly last weekend.

Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett said this will be his side’s “big test” as they look to cement their place in the top eight with finals footy approaching.

“It will be a big test [against the Eels] – we’re looking forward to it,” Bennett said earlier this week.

“We’ve got five weeks and three top-four teams to play, so it doesn’t have to be [on Thursday] night. But at some stage in the next five weeks we need to show everyone we can be a real chance in the play-offs.

“That’s our objective at the moment and [Thursday night] is one of those games that are going to show us where we’re at.