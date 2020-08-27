Opinion: Poor CERB targeting wastes billions

Article content continued

Ottawa has also spent billions on ad hoc, one-time payments linked to existing programs that have had nothing to do with stabilizing incomes. For instance, more than half of the roughly $2.5 billion of emergency one-time payments to seniors was poorly targeted. Most seniors don’t have employment income and so will not have been affected by the pandemic’s hit to the labour market. In fact, the payments to seniors might be the most egregious example of poor emergency targeting. Why? Because we already have a federal program, the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS), that is specifically designed to aid low-income seniors. Had the government limited its COVID payments to seniors receiving GIS rather than include all seniors eligible for Old Age Security (OAS), it would have saved $1.4 billion.

Finally, there’s the one-time payment to families receiving the Canada Child Benefit (CCB). Again, no limit was placed on household income so as to target the assistance to lower-income families or to those most hurt by the recession. An estimated one out of every four payments made under this ad hoc subsidy went to families with household incomes of at least $100,000 in 2019, at a total cost of $503.5 million.

Add it all up and a total of $22.3 billion was poorly targeted, with the money spent on individuals living in families with 2019 household incomes of at least $100,000. This represents 27.4 per cent — more than one in every four dollars — of the estimated $81.6 billion spent on CERB, CESB and one-time payments linked to OAS, GIS and the CCB. To better target assistance to Canadians in genuine need, the federal government clearly has to exercise greater prudence, particularly in light of Canada’s rapidly deteriorating finances.

Jason Clemens, Milagros Palacios and Nathaniel Li are economists at the Fraser Institute and co-authors of “Federal Government Wasting Billions on Poorly Targeted Assistance,” which the Institute released this week.