Ocado taps Rolls-Royce executive to replace long-time CFO By

© . The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in East Grinstead
() – British online supermarket and technology group Ocado (L:) said on Thursday Duncan Tatton-Brown would step down as chief financial officer after eight years in the role and be replaced by Rolls-Royce (L:) finance chief Stephen Daintith.
The company said Tatton-Brown, who is stepping down due to family circumstances, would continue as CFO until Nov. 22 after which he would be a non-executive director of three Ocado units.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.