NHL postpones Thursday’s games amid athlete strikes

Blake, an unarmed Black man, was shot seven times by police officers in Kenosha, Wisc., on Sunday. In response to that act of police brutality, members of the Milwaukee Bucks refused to leave their locker room for Wednesday’s Game 5 against the Orlando Magic.

Subsequently, all pro basketball games in the country were postponed. Players from other leagues followed with similar strikes that are continuing through at least Thursday, with fixtures in the NBA and MLB affected by the protests.

Multiple NFL practice sessions were also called off due to the strikes.