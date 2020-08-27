NHL, players discussing postponement of Thursday’s games

According to several reports, including from Darren Dreger of TSN and insider John Shannon, players and the NHL are discussing whether or not to postpone both games scheduled for Thursday following Wednesday’s boycott by several other professional sports. Frank Seravalli of TSN reports that at least one team has voted not to play.

The Hockey Diversity Alliance, headed by NHL players like Evander Kane and Matt Dumba, formally requested the NHL to suspend the games as they felt it “sends a clear message that human rights take priority over sports.”

On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks of the NBA started a wave of boycotts by not appearing on the court for their playoff game against the Orlando Magic. The Milwaukee Brewers and several other MLB teams followed suit, along with teams from the WNBA and athletes from professional tennis. Several NFL football teams canceled practice Thursday.

The NHL planned a “moment of reflection” before Wednesday’s games, though notably it was not held prior to the Dallas Stars-Colorado Avalanche match.

The protests and postponements across the sporting world stem from a desire to raise awareness of social and racial injustices, enact change, and come in response to the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year old Black man, in Kenosha, Wisc.

It is not clear yet when the games will be played if postponed or if Friday’s games will continue as scheduled.