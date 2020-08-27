New Zealand’s stock exchange halted for third day By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
7

© .

() – Trading on New Zealand’s stock exchange was halted on Thursday for a third day in a row following an offshore cyber attack, bourse operator NZX Ltd said.

The cyber attacks on Tuesday and Wednesday targeted the exchange’s network provider through a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, which is a common way to disrupt a server by overwhelming it with a flood of internet traffic.

Trading on cash markets were halted at 11:10 AM local time (2310 GMT), the bourse said, citing a systems connectivity issue.

“NZX is continuing to work with its network provider to investigate the source of the issue, following volumetric DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks from offshore on August 25 and 26,” NZX said in an emailed statement.

Trading on Tuesday and Wednesday were impacted for different periods of time.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR