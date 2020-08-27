New Zealand says treating cyberattack on stock exchange “very seriously” By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5

© .

SYDNEY () – New Zealand has asked the country’s communications security bureau to help bourse operator NZX Ltd after it crashed for the fourth day in a row on Friday, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said.

“I can’t go into much more in terms of specific details other than to say that we as a government are treating this very seriously,” Robertson said in a media briefing in Wellington.

The bourse operator said its networks crashed due to connectivity issues relating to two cyberattacks targeted at them this week.

