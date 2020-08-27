NeNe Leakes Further Fuels Rumors She Won’t Return for ‘RHOA’ Season 13 by Removing Instagram

WENN

In a new interview, NeNe’s ‘RHOA’ co-star and friend Cynthia Bailey admits that she has not ‘seen her’ and has no idea about her contract status for the upcoming season.

–

NeNe Leakes has shocked fans after it’s revealed that she has deleted her Instagram account. The move appears to further fuel speculations that she will not be returning for season 13 of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta“.

Fans noticed that the reality TV star’s account on the photo-sharing platform was disappeared as of Tuesday, August 25 without warning or explanation. However, her Twitter account was still up.

Prior to deleting her Instagram account, NeNe wrote on the blue bird app, “Support Black Women, Protect Black Women! You have no idea what they’ve been thru or the WEIGHT they have carried on their backs silently for yearsssssssssss. Thank you! Bye.”

In an interview with Us Weekly, her co-star and friend Cynthia Bailey admits that NeNe has been MIA. “I haven’t seen her,” the Bailey Wine Cellar owner said on Monday. “I know she’s dealing with some contract stuff. That’s not my business. I hope they work all that out.”

“I always will say, whether we’re besties or not, she’s great for the show,” she went on to say while promoting the Seagram’s Escapes Peach Bellini flavor she created. “She’s been around … since the beginning of the show, and she’s good TV, and I hope they work through it. And, you know, Bravo’s always publicly said, ‘She always has a home here.’ They’ve always been supportive of whatever she wanted.”

Prior to this, it was reported that “the ladies are a little annoyed that NeNe hasn’t signed her contract yet. They feel she does this every year and puts herself on this pedestal and they just roll their eyes a bit over it.” Despite that, it was said that the cast, who has started filming, was “not surprised.”

NeNe herself previously opened up about the state of the negotiations regarding her return to the upcoming season. “So, I’m still on holding pattern, let me start there. And also I’d be able to say that it’s not me, it’s them,” NeNe explained. “Every single season when it ends, or at least the last 3 or 4 seasons, I have been dealing with this-going back and forth.”