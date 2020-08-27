NBA YoungBoy Receives Supportive Messages After Posting Concerning Tweets

Instagram

In what sounds like a cry for help, the ‘Valuable Pain’ rapper confides to his followers on the blue bird app that he’s ‘beeing suffering’ and ‘ain’t been getting no better.’

NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again has left his fans concerned after he posted some random tweets. The 20-year-old rapper seemed to let out his mind on Twitter on Wednesday, August 26, but one particular post has caused people to worry about his mental state.

“Just thought I let you know I still been suffering I ain’t been getting no better,” he wrote, prompting fans to speculate if he’s crying for help. One person quickly sent a virtual hug, writing, “Awwww I just wanna hug him he really needs it.”

Another hoped the Baton Rouge star would soon “get better,” while someone else sent a supportive message, “Keep ya head up champ.” A concerned user asked, “Is dude aight? I don’t follow him on anything but he seems a lil off.”

Another commented, “Prayers going up!!!!” while a sixth person similarly offered to “pray for him.” Someone else suggested that YoungBoy turns to God for his problems, writing, “He needs Jesus. Go to church, stop running to twitter and giving us these run on sentences.”

A less sympathetic user blamed YoungBoy for whatever issues he’s dealing with, chastising, “AT THIS POINT ITS HIS OWN FAULT… YOU DISRESPECT WOMEN, DO DRUGS, AND ACT LIKE A DEMON, THEN THATS WHAT YOULL GET OUT OF LIFE..”

“He just needs to catch a body and he’ll be good again,” another took light of the rapper’s tweet, while someone else accused, “Lmao he’s just begging for attention.” Another person claimed, “He over doing it.”

Responding to those who played down YoungBoy’s concerning tweet, someone wrote back, “I kno y’all think he’s a ball of hatred but something wrong he’s been crying for help.”

A few hours before he admitted that he’s been “suffering,” YoungBoy posted another tweet that left people scratching their heads. “I never really been the type to record myself having sex my baby mama f**ked my brother before too it’s ok,” he confessed.

While some people thought that he might have been spouting off lyrics, his fans were not convinced that it was the case.