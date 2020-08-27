NBA players vote to resume season, Thursday’s games postponed

Despite the vote, Thursday’s scheduled games will still be postponed, and according to Adrian Wojnarowski, “the resumption of playoff games could come as soon as Friday.”

Wojnarowski also reported that there is a meeting that will take place Thursday between the owners and the players, which is “expected to include plans of action moving forward on social justice issues.”

The league-wide strike began as a response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisc., over the weekend. Blake, a Black man, was shot by police officers seven times in front of his family and is reportedly paralyzed as a result of the shooting. The shooting sparked nationwide outrage and subsequent protests, including the NBA postponing two days of playoff games as a result of players’ united action.

The NBA is not the only sports league taking a stance against police brutality and racial inequality, as the MLB and MLS both canceled games as a result Wednesday, and several NFL teams have canceled practices, including the New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions.