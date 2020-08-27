NBA players, board of governors plan separate meetings

The NBA players and the league’s board of governors are expected to have separate meetings Thursday morning to discuss the ongoing strike which forced the league to cancel all three games scheduled for Wednesday.

The players already held a meeting Wednesday night, where they held a vote over whether or not the season should be canceled. The Lakers and Clippers were reportedly the only two teams who voted to end the season before walking out of the meeting.

It may sound like the NBA season has no hope but there are conflicting reports about the nature of last night’s meeting, as some have said that the “vote” that was really more of an informal way to get everyone’s current feelings and that no official decisions have been made.

Additionally, there has been some speculation that the Lakers and Clippers may be strategically leveraging their influence so that if they do return to the court, it will be on their terms. Though all of that may be based on something that didn’t actually happen, as Dame Lillard seemed to suggest on Instagram that the rumors of LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard leading a walkout may not be entirely based in fact.

The NBA strike began Wednesday when the Milwaukee Bucks refused to play in their Game 5 matchup against the Orlando Magic in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake. All three games scheduled for the day were shortly canceled and reports began to surface that the players were seriously considering not playing out the rest of the season.

Blake, who is black, was shot seven times in front of his family by Kenosha police officers over the weekend. Police were responding to a domestic disturbance call when the shooting took place. Someone was able to film the shooting and posted it online, where it quickly went viral and gained national attention, sparking protests across the nation.