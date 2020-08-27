Naomi and Wynonna Judd Turns Their Life Stories Into Anthology Series

Instagram

The mother-daughter duo of The Judds are adapting their life stories for the small screen as they are currently working on a new anthology drama project called ‘Icon’.

Country music stars Naomi and Wynonna Judd are taking their life stories to the small screen with a new anthology drama series.

The Grammy-winning mother-daughter duo, who performed together as The Judds, will serve as executive producers on the first season of “Icon“, which will take viewers behind the scenes of their close but challenging relationship.

Also among the producers will be the singers’ managers, Les Borsai and Greg Hill, as well as musicians Larry Strickland and Cactus Moser, the pair’s respective spouses.

A writer has yet to be set, but the show is currently in development at U.S. network Fox, reports .