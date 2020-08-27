Multiple NFL teams cancel practice to protest Blake shooting

The New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts, and Washington Football Team have all canceled practice Wednesday to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The Colts said that rather than practice, the team will use the time “to discuss and work toward making a lasting social impact and inspiring change in our communities.” Meanwhile, the Jets reportedly had practice field set up as usual before informing the media that practice would not be happening.

Earlier this week, the Detroit Lions became the first team to cancel practice in response to the shooting and subsequent protests, with Lions safety Duron Harmon explaining that the team has “a platform that we are able to use not just to raise awareness but to create change.”

Over the course of the week, other athletes and teams began to follow suit, culminating with all three NBA playoff games being canceled yesterday after the Milwaukee Bucks refused to play as a form of protest. The WNBA has also paused their season, while the MLB and MLS both canceled games. The NFL is in a unique position, as its season still has not started but it has been reported that some players are considering protesting by skipping games.

Blake, who is black, was shot seven times in front of his family by Kenosha police officers over the weekend. Police were responding to a domestic disturbance call when the shooting took place. Someone was able to film the shooting and posted it online, where it quickly went viral and gained national attention, sparking protests across the nation.