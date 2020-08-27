Missing father of Bengals’ Mackensie Alexander found alive

Jean Odney Alexandre, the father of Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander (the last names are spelled differently), was found this morning after being reported as missing earlier in the week. He is said to be “in good health and will be turned over to family members.”

Alexandre was picking palmetto berries in Okeechobee, Fla., on Monday with a friend of over a decade when he reportedly disappeared in the woods and was unable to be found. Since Alexandre did not have a cell phone, authorities were unable to trace his location, which sparked a search for the missing man. Shortly after hearing about his father’s disappearance, Mackensie left Bengals’ camp to help search for him.