Mesa County DA clears officers and deputies in fatal shooting of armed man in Fruita

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Fruita police officers and Mesa County deputies will not face criminal charges for using deadly force in self-defense after they shot an armed man who pointed a gun at them, according to a review of the incident by the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office.

David Martin, 28, was shot in the early mourning hours of July 18 when Fruita police and Mesa County Sheriff deputies responded to a domestic violence call in the 1100 block of East Carolina Avenue,  according to a letter explaining the decision written by District Attorney Daniel Rubenstein.

Martin’s girlfriend called 911 and reported that Martin had tried to push her down the stairs. She also told dispatchers that Martin was intoxicated and armed with handgun.

When officers and deputies arrived they encountered Martin who was armed and uncooperative, pointing the handgun at his own head, the letter said.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR