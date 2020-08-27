Meghan Markle On Raising Archie To Be A Feminist

“What a beautiful example that he gets to grow up with.”
When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were just starting their royal life together, back in 2018, the pair made advocating for gender equality a priority.
On a royal tour after announcing their engagement, Markle confirmed to a fan that Prince Harry is indeed a feminist. Not long after, when her bio was published on the official website for the royal family, it read, “I am proud to be a woman and a feminist.”
Now, Markle and Harry are raising their son, one-year-old Archie, to be a feminist. The actor and humanitarian recently opened up about it while in conversation with feminist icon Gloria Steinem for Makers Women.
When Gloria said to Markle, “You can be a feminist and be masculine and a guy,” the Duchess of Sussex replied, “Like my husband!”
“I love that when he just came in he said, ‘You know that I’m a feminist too, right Gloria?! It’s really important to me that you know that’,” Markle said.
According to Markle, Harry is modeling feminism for Archie. “You need that,” she continued. “And I look at our son and what a beautiful example that he gets to grow up with: a father who is so comfortable owning that as part of his own self-identification.”
“That there’s no shame in being someone who advocates for fundamental human rights for everyone, which of course includes women,” Markle shared.
As Steinem put it, “He is a nurturing father. Because then your son will grow up knowing it’s OK to be loving and nurturing.”
