Mass arrests in Belarus as authorities question Nobel Laureate

Riot police in Minsk dispersed anti-government protesters demanding the resignation of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko Wednesday night.

The protest in the capital city marks the 19th day of consecutive demonstrations since the disputed early-August election.

Local media reported dozens of people were detained on Wednesday

“A lot of military cars came, they started to surround us and started to detain guys only. As I heard one of the guys (riot police) told that ‘you don’t touch women, guys only,” said Maria Pugacheva, a protestor.

Just hours earlier, the Nobel Prize-winning author Svetlana Alexievich was summoned by an Investigation Committee, reportedly on charges of undermining national security.

Alexievich refused to answer investigator’s questions using her right not to testify against herself.

Despite protests nearing three weeks, President Lukashenko has still refused to speak with opposition members contesting his re-election.