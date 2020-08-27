Mariners vote to not play vs. Padres amid player protests

Wednesday’s game between the Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres at Petco Park became the second postponed MLB contest amid athlete protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Previously, the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds chose to take the night off rather than play at Miller Park.

Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Seattle players voted to opt out of competing. Yahoo Sports relayed a note from ESPN’s Jeff Passan that the Mariners currently have more Black players than any other MLB club: