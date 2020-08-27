Man allegedly crossed Victoria-NSW border on boat, tasered by police

A man who broke COVID-19 restrictions by entering New South Wales from Victoria on a boat has been charged after allegedly pulling a knife on police.

Police met the vessel east of Cronulla, in Sydney’s south, at about 4pm on Tuesday.

The 61-year-old man on board allegedly refused to disembark, and police claimed he became aggressive and pulled out a knife.

Specialist officers boarded the boat a short later.

The man was tasered before being arrested. He was taken to Sutherland Hospital for treatment.