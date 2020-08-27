Man allegedly crossed Victoria-NSW border on boat, tasered by police

A man who broke COVID-19 restrictions by entering New South Wales from Victoria on a boat has been charged after allegedly pulling a knife on police.
Police met the vessel east of Cronulla, in Sydney’s south, at about 4pm on Tuesday.
The 61-year-old man on board allegedly refused to disembark, and police claimed he became aggressive and pulled out a knife.
Specialist officers boarded the boat a short later.
The man was tasered before being arrested. He was taken to Sutherland Hospital for treatment.
After being released from hospital, he was bailed to appear in court on September 10.