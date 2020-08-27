Man, 54, whose penis was amputated after cancer diagnosis begins worldwide quest to rebuild it

A father-of-two has revealed what it is like to live without a penis after his was amputated due to cancer – and has claimed that some women ‘don’t mind’.

Richard Stamp, 54, from London, who has worked as an actor and clown for over 20 years, was in Cambodia when he discovered a lump on his penis in 2018.

Despite suffering two months of pain, he put off seeking medical attention before he was finally diagnosed with penile cancer in Adelaide, Australia, and was told he would have to have his penis removed.

The 54-year-old, who relationship fell apart after his penis amputation, appeared in a in a new Channel 5 documentary Shopping for A New Penis tonight, which followed his worldwide quest to discover ways he can rebuild his organ.

During the programme, he revealed how he is able to enjoy sex with his new body, saying: ‘I miss my penis, I miss having that part of me…It’s obviously different because there’s not penetration involved. But some women don’t mind. It’s strange to show your body to a person obviously.

‘It’s embarrassing. One woman said, ‘Aw, isn’t it cute?’.’

During the programme, he discussed his struggles with his ex-partner Angie, revealing that he and Angie were together for two years before his cancer was discovered.

The 54-year-old, who has a son and daughter from a previous relationship, said he began avoiding sex before his diagnosis because it caused him pain.

He explained: ‘It built up over and the problem was that…why I wasn’t having penetration because it was really really painful. It really hurt to be inside.

‘I thought, maybe I’m being a bit weak. So then I felt a bit vulenrable, so then I just haven’t wanted to do it so much.’

Angie asked if he had never looked something up online, to which he said no.

Richard said: ‘You could worry yourself to s*** with Doctor Google, you just don’t think it’s going to be that extreme.

‘When I think about how I behaved, I think I was very stupid and lazy and I really should have tried to work it out quicker.’

Dr Ben Ayres said: ‘It took some for Richard to present, if we’d seen him sooner, we could have preserved some of the function for him.’

He appears in a new Channel 5 documentary which documents his journey around the world to explore options to rebuild his penis

Meanwhile Richard explained: ‘I didn’t do myself any favours with that.’

He added: ‘I’ve spoken to a lot of people who said ‘If I had penile cancer, I’d kill myself’. And I’ve had to say, right okay.

Richard also recalled the moment he was told his entire penis would have to be amputated by a doctor called Dr Cox.

WHAT IS PENIS CANCER? Cancer of the penis is very rare, with 631 men being diagnosed with the disease in the UK each year. It is most often diagnosed in men over the age of 60, but younger men can also be affected, with around 25 per cent of cases diagnosed in men younger than 50. However, according to Macmillan Cancer Support there were just two men aged between 25 and 29 diagnosed with penile cancer in 2016. It is is usually a slow growing cancer and if caught early before further spread the chances of survival are high and around 75 per cent of men diagnosed with penile cancer will survive the disease. Unfortunately most men tend to ignore potential penile cancer symptoms for some which leads to a delay in diagnosis. Symptoms can include: A growth or ulcer on the penis, especially on the glans or foreskin.

Changes in the colour of the penis.

Skin thickening on the penis.

Persistent discharge with foul odour beneath the foreskin.

Blood coming from the tip of the penis or under the foreskin.

Unexplained pain in the shaft or tip of the penis.

Irregular or growing bluish-brown flat lesions or marks beneath the foreskin or on the body of the penis.

Reddish, velvety rash beneath the foreskin.

Small, crusty bumps beneath the foreskin.

Irregular swelling at the end of the penis. Source: Orchid

He explained he met with a ‘frightening’ doctor who told him the news ‘very starkly’ before showing him a model of a penis as though he was ‘some sort of farm animal.’

He said that he was left feeling ‘very panicked’ by the news and added that the room was spinning when he heard about the surgery.

The 54-year-old added that hearing his penis would need to be amputated was ‘the worst moment’ of his lifetime.

He went on to seek a second opinion at his local hospital St George’s in Tooting, which is Europe’s leading medical institute dealing with penile cancer.

However Dr Ben Ayres confirmed the worst, and told him amputation was necessary but there was a way he could save a tiny part of his penis.

Richard admitted he was terrified about, saying: ‘I remember before the operation, thinking, ‘I’m going to run away.’ Then the realisation is where am I going to run to? If I don’t do this, I’m going to die.

‘Maybe it sounds crazy if you’re not a bloke, but living without a penis makes you question who you are.’

Speaking to nurse Chris Backhouse at St George’s hospital, he said: ‘Looking back on it, it was pretty horrific.

‘When you described to me, what had happened to me that just really, really broke me.

‘When I was crying in your arms, there was no other option and it’s this or die.’

Chris cried as he recalled the moment, saying: ‘That penis had given me the best things in my life, two beautiful children. I had lived life to the full, my penis was b**** brilliant.’

Once he was back home, he had to start thinking about the practicalities of life.

He said one of the first things he tried to do was masturbate.

Richard revealed: ‘I was told that the sexual side of me would come back. So basically I went back that night and kind of just went right, okay, I’m going to try to have a w***..

‘And I kind of rubbed myself, as I’d rubbed a ***** because it is kind of like a kind of belly buttony thing.

‘But when you rub it, it kind of gets an erection, part of it comes out and gets bigger. And then I can ejaculate.’

He added: ‘It took a while but then I had to learn how to do that with a partner, how to share my body with someone.’

He continued: ‘Having no penis means effectively, I’m disabled.’

He revealed he uses the toilet sitting down ‘girl like’, saying: ‘Not being able to work, ending up on universal credit, being treated like a complete mug, Being asked to do this and do that for a pittance.

‘It’s changed life completely and it’s really, really frustrating, that side of it.’

He went on to say he was a ‘normal bloke’ until he heard he would have to have his penis removed.

Richard recalled the moment he was told his entire penis will have to be amputated by a doctor called Dr Cox (pictured in hospital)

He added that he is now ‘really angry’ he let the situation ‘get that far’ and ‘feels like a complete fool.’

His journey to rebuild his penis began by contacting companies that built prosthetic arms and legs about whether there was some way to build a strap on penis.

He said: ‘I would quite like to be at the frontier of this, quite liking to be the odd one out. The curiosity, the freak.’

The first stop on his journey was Bristol, where he visited a laboratory where they made robotic limbs.

He said: ‘I do still get erections, even though the penis is buried, kind of thing. I do still really feel that.’

But the lab said while they wanted to help and give him autonomy, it would take a year or two and Richard explained: ‘I want it to feel like me, rather than an object.’

He goes on to visit a lab in Winston Salem in North Carolina where they are growing penises using the patients own stem cells and effectively cooking patients a new penis.

The 54-year-old said he has struggled with the reality of losing his penis, and admitted it had made him question who he was as a person

Before going, he admitted he was feeling optimistic, saying: ‘I was like this is going to be bloody great and really amazing and cool, because I might be the first person to have this done as well.

But the lab’s director Anthony Atala explained it would take years to grow the kind of organ that Richard would need.

He said: ‘We are now looking into human trials with smaller defects and the hope is to get these technologies advanced in patients far enough we can create more substantial structures for larger defects and hopefully eventually for a large replacement.’

What is a penis reconstruction? Penile Reconstruction presents a variety of complex issues which often requires not only surgical procedures but also psychological rehabilitation. The goal of penile reconstruction is to create and/or restore a functioning and aesthetically pleasing phallus, including the ability to achieve sexual function. An important factor is that the reconstructed phallus resembles a normal penis in all aspects. In a phalloplasty, doctors surgically create or recreate a penis. Phalloplasties have come a long way since the first one was performed in 1936. Doctors harvest ‘flaps’ of tissue – typically from the forearm, but sometimes from the thigh – in order to create the penis’s new exterior and urethra, so this donor area has to be treated with laser hair removal on that the ‘donor area’ that become a penis will look realistic and hair-free. Then the surgery happens in four stages, sometimes done separately, others in one long surgery, lasting between eight and 12 hours. Surgeons take the donor tissue from the forearm (or other site), then another skin graft, typically taken from the thigh, is then used to cover the forearm donor site. Then surgeons build the penis and urethra, connecting the latter to the bladder. In the fourth stage, most patients choose to have doctors insert a pump into the shaft of a penis, which is attached to a prosthetic testicle and saline bag stashed in the abdomen. With this system, the patient can squeeze the testicle, pumping the saline solution into his new penis so he can get an erection. The surgery is extensive and complex with most patients spend about a week in the hospital after the operation. It takes about six weeks to be able to do strenuous activity or heavy lifting, and 12 to 118 months to fully heal.

Richard was left gutted, saying: ‘I thought, from what I’ve been told, that they were very close to do this operation. But the guy said, obviously they couldn’t. That is disappointing.’

Meanwhile he said the amputation had had a profound impact on his mental health, revealing: ‘I’ve been depressed but never ever suicidal. I don’t know if I’ve got more penis centric since I don’t have it. Thinking about it more because I don’t have it.’

‘Dreaming I’ve got a penis and then waking up and finding out that i haven’t. Various amputation dreams where it comes off.’

As goes on, Richard decides that, after initially dismissing reconstruction, he will have the operations.

He said: ‘I was looking down at myself and saying, can you imagine just getting used to having a new one? But weird s***t has been happening anyway.’

He met with Professor David Ralph, who talked through the three operations that Richard would undergo.

He explained: ‘The idea is, you’d be able to have sensation in the penis and stand and pass water as normal. When you pump up the implant, you’d be able to have sex.’

Richard met with doctors around the world to investigate the options available for him to rebuild his organ

Richard said: ‘I’m a bit scared really. It looks a bit like something from Doctor Who in the seventies.’

He added: ‘I’m really quite focused on, okay I can do 10 hours of surgery, I can do a week in hospital, the outcome could be pretty good. So yeah, I’m feeling like…I’m going to do this.’

Doctors will remove flesh from his arm and bottom to form his penis, before an implant is placed inside.

Then a pump will be installed in his scrotum to give him an erection at the touch of a button.

Richard explained he is going through a though process to build himself up for the operation by taking things a week at a .

He is now a speaker for the men’s cancer charity Orchid and is urging other men to learn from his mistakes.

Shopping For A New Penis is on Channel 5 on Thursday at 10pm.