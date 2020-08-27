Majority of NBA players want to continue playoffs?

The Lakers were one of two teams that reportedly walked out of Wedesday night’s player meeting after voting to not continue the playoffs, putting the NBA season in doubt. But according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, several members of the team ended up staying up through the night discussing the current state of things and there is hope that they will now support continuing the season.

“Several key members of Lakers — and some peers around league — stayed up until early AM hours talking through issues in The Bubble,” Woj tweeted. “Among key players in league heading into 11 AM meeting, there’s optimism about a majority of players wanting to continue playoffs.”

After the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisc., over the weekend, several NBA players voiced their anger and sadness about the state of racial inequality in America. On Wednesday, the Bucks refused to show up for their scheduled game against the Orlando Magic as a form of protest and soon after, all three games scheduled had been postponed.